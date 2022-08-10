WhatsApp new feature will let you hide your online status, here is how it works

WhatsApp has rolled out three features for its users. The new feature will provide users with a more privacy-focused platform. The instant messaging app will now allow you to leave a group silently. This will allow those users who want to leave a family group or an annoying group without alerting anyone. The other feature users will get is screenshot blocking for View Once messages. With this feature, noone can take a screenshot of a message that has been marked as View Once. The highlight of the new feature list is the ability to hide your online status. This has been a much needed feature that the users has wanted for a long time now.

Hide WhatsApp online status

This feature will be useful for those who want to hide their presence online. As per WhatsApp, the feature will be rolled out for users this month.

How to hide your WhatsApp online status