WhatsApp new feature will automatically mute groups with over 256 participants 

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will automatically mute groups with more than 256 participants, revealed a new report. The said feature is currently available to WhatsApp beta testers. The feature will be rolled out for more users in the coming days.

WhatsApp feature tracker Wabetainfo reported that the Meta-owned instant-messaging app has released a new feature that will automatically mute large group chats to help reduce notifications.

WhatsApp recently increased the limit of a group participants to 1024 people. Though this is good for some people, but this will cause a headache for those who does not like chaos.

With so many group members, the number of notification will surely be countless which will cause unnecessary disturbance. So, if you don’t want to receive the frequient notifications then this feature will come in handy. A large group with over 256 participants will automatically be muted.

However, if you do not want to mute the notifications, you always have the option of unmuting the group.

The feature is being rolled out for the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.24.15. Some beta testers may also receive this feature after installing one of these updates: 2.22.24.9, 2.22.24.10, 2.22.24.11, and 2.22.24.14,” as per the report.

All the beta testers who update to the latest beta version will get the feature, but if you haven’t received the feature yet, you can wait for a future update.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently rolled out Communities for its iOS, Android, and web users. WhatsApp Communities enables users to bring groups with similar interests under one space. You can use related groups in one place, you can connect with your schools, neighborhood, camps and more. A user can add up to 50 groups in addition to the announcement group. Up to 5000 members can be added to the announcement group.