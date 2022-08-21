WhatsApp new feature will allow users to view status updates within the chat list

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature that will allow users to view status updates within the chat list. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available only for a few selected beta users. As per the WhatsApp feature tracker, it is available for WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.17.

WABetaInfo wrote, “When a contact uploads a new status update, it will also be visible within the chat list: you just need to tap their profile picture to view the status update!.”

If they don’t want to use this feature then they can simply mute the status updates. After that status will not show up within the chat list.

As we have mentioned above, the instant-app has released this feature for some selected beta users. So, this feature will not be available for all. We expect WhatsApp to release it for more beta users in the coming weeks.

Notably, the feature has been released on WhatsApp beta for Android, According to the website, the update will be released to some beta testers on WhatsApp beta for iOS in a near future.

Meanwhile, we recently got the “status reactions” feature that lets users react to a message status with eight emojis – Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points. It is similar to the feature available on Instagram.

WhatsApp is also developing on some other exciting updates that will give users the ability to block screenshots to view once images and videos in a future update for Android beta. The “screenshot blocking” feature will prevent users from taking screenshots of view once images and videos.