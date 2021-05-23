WhatsApp new feature: WhatsApp could soon allow users to transfer chat history to another phone number

Facebook-owned instant messaging app always brings new exciting features for its user and tries to improve the platform to give its users a better chatting experience.

Previously, WhatsApp was reported to be working on a new feature called chat migration to transfer chat history between iOS and Android device

Now a new report has suggested that the app is also testing another new feature that will allow users to not only transfer their chat history to other devices on other platforms, but also transfer chats to new phone numbers.

WhatsApp could add the new feature to the Chat History Migration tool. The development was first reported by WhatsApp features tracker Wabetainfo.

According to the report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will add an option in the Settings menu to migrate their chat history after the introduction of the new feature.

Also Read: WhatsApp Will Soon Introduce Option For Sticker Suggestions During A Chat

This feature could be very useful to users as they don’t have to worry about losing their chat history whenever they change their phone number on WhatsApp or they buy a new phone with a different platform. With the new feature they can migrate their chat history from one platform to another and from one number to the other.

However, in order to use the new feature, the users will have to first update their WhatsApp from the play store, said the report. Then you have to link the new number or new phone with your WhatsApp account. With the Chat migration tool users can also transfer the media with the chat.

The report revealed that the new WhatsApp feature is currently currently being developed and could be made available in a future update.

Notably, WhatsApp is currently working on many new feature. One of the new feature whatsApp is working on is the multi-device support feature that would let users log in to the same account using different devices at the same time.

The instant-messaging app could launch all these new features in a future update.