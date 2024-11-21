WhatsApp new feature: Users can now mention group chats in their status updates

It will not be wrong to say that WhatsApp has replaced mostly of the online messaging apps. The social messaging app brings new features on board from time to time. The Meta owned company is now testing a new feature that will let users mention group chats in their status updates. The feature is now live in the latest beta version of the app which is found in the Google Play Store for Android.

Well, WhatsApp had previously introduced the feature of allowing users to mention contacts in the status updates. This mention for group chats can be seen as an extension of the same feature. If a contact is mentioned, users receive a notification and a message in your chat with them.

This feature can be used to notify entire groups in just one step without even mentioning each participant individually. The group chat which has been mentioned will receive a message about the mention in the group. Additionally, all the members of the group will receive a notification about the same. Only those members who have previously muted the group chat will not get the notification.

The status update that mentions a group chat will be seen automatically to all members of the group. This is regardless the current privacy configurations. It is unclear whether there will be any restrictions to the ability to mention group chats in status updates. We do not know whether there will be any limitations on the maximum participants that are present in a group.

We assume that WhatsApp will be revealing more details about the upcoming update very soon.