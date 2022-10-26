WhatsApp new feature: Image blur tool rolled out for beta testers for desktop

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that enables users to blur images before they finally send it. The blur tool is currently being rolled out for some beta testers on WhatsApp Desktop beta. The users who use the WhatsApp Desktop beta have the access to this additional tool in the picture editor section.

WABetaInfo in its report has mentioned that this additional tool can be used to blur out any undesired or sensitive information from images. The company had earlier announced (in June 2022) that the blur feature was under development and it will be available for beta testers in a later phase. According to the report, WhatsApp has developed two blur tools that can be used to edit an image. Users can also choose a blur size in order to apply it to the area of their choice. WhatsApp is expected to roll the feature soon for rest of the users.

The messaging service has also recently introduced new Status reaction for iOS users. This means that just like Instagram, WhatsApp users can react to a Status. WhatsApp is also receiving a new feature that is quite similar to the Bitmoji-like Avatar on Facebook. This feature is rolled by WhatsApp on its Android 2.22.23.9 beta update for selected users only.

Another important feature on WhatsApp that is reportedly under work is ‘automatically mute large groups’ feature. According to a WABetaInfo report, this feature automatically mutes large groups once the total numbers exceed the limit. As the feature is currently under development, it is yet to be available for the beta testers. However, a preview about the same has been shown by the WABetaInfo.

The screen shot revealed by a tester showed that if the total number of participants crossed 256 participants, the users will receive a notification that informs that the notifications has been muted. This will prevent the unnecessary cluttering of notifications on the user’s screen. However, if a user wants to unmute the notifications for a specific group, it can be done by simply unmuting it.