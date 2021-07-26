WhatsApp multi-device support for iOS users arrives via beta program

WhatsApp users on iPhone can now avail multiple-device support function, which was earlier limited only to the Android smartphone users.

The multiple-device support function enables user to connect up to four devices without the necessity of the primary device, the smartphone itself.

However, according to WABetaInfo the multi-device feature will only be available through a beta programme for some beta testers of the app.

Users can verify if multi-device is enabled for your WhatsApp account by following the steps

Open WhatsApp Settings >Linked Devices (previously called “WhatsApp Web/Desktop”) > a new row called multi-device.

Recently, the company rolled out a new feature where the users can join a group video or voice call even after it started, and you see the participants in a video call screen the way you see on various communication apps.

WhatsApp said that the ‘Joinable calls’ reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to a group calling on WhatsApp.

If someone in your group misses a call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. You can also drop off and re-join so long as the call is still ongoing.

The group calling on WhatsApp currently allows up to eight participants to video call with each other.

(With inputs from IANS)