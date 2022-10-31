WhatsApp mobile app and web users to get these 5 new features soon

The Meta-owned WhatsApp has millions of users worldwide. The instant messaging app adds new features and updates to give users a better chat experience. WhatsApp is reportedly working on a host of new features for web and mobile users soon.

According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon allow users to send messages to themselves and web users will be getting a new blur tool for images.

Check these 5 new features that are coming for WhatsApp mobile app and web users soon.

Chat with yourself

WhatsApp users can soon chat with themselves and the app will have a “message yourself” caption in the chat window. As per leaked reports, users can also see the chat with their phone number option within their contacts list. With this, WhatsApp users can easily reach their own chat.

Show profile photos in Group chats

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will show profile pictures of a group member when they send any message to the group. With this feature, users will get the ability to set profile photos for individual contacts in Group chats. The profile photo of members will show up when receiving a message in a group. If the member does not have a profile picture or it’s not available due to some reason then the default profile icon will be displayed in the chat.

Forward media with caption

WhatsApp users will soon be able to forward images, videos, GIFs, and documents, with a caption. WhatsApp is currently testing the device. It is available on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.23.15 update from the Google Play Store. The device will be rolled out to other users after it is proven bug free.

New blur tool for images

WhatsApp desktop beta testers can now blur images on the app. With this feature, users can censure sensitive information from their images in a neat way. WhatsApp has reportedly created two blur tools that allow users to edit their images by using an alternate blur effect. The blur tool also allows users to change the blur size in order to apply the effect with granular precision

Media auto-download on desktop

Both Windows and macOS WhatsApp desktop users can now manage the auto-download settings for photos, videos, and documents. However, the feature is currently only available for beta desktop users.