WhatsApp may soon offer cashback on UPI payments like Google Pay

Popular instant-messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly planning to launch a new cashback feature on UPI payments on its platform for iOS and Android users.

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the instant-messaging app is working on enabling cashback for marketing its Payments feature.The company is aiming to attract new users with the cashback program, especially in India. Let us tell you that WhatsApp Pay also works on UPI like all other apps.

WaBetaInfo has shared a screenshot of the cashback feature which indicates that WhatsApp will notify users that they can earn cashback on their next payment.

The screen shot shows a gift icon at the top with the message ‘Get cashback on your next payment’ and ‘Tap to get started.

The tracker says that users may receive cashback up to Rs 10 on their UPI payment through WhatsApp Pay but this value may change before the official release of the feature. WABetaInfo says that the cashback will be credited in the users account after 48 hours of making a payment.

As per reports, the cashback was spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.20.3.

However, there is no information whether this will be available on every payment or for the first time only.

According to WABetaInfo, the new cashback feature is currently under testing.

Let us tell you that WhatsApp is also working on a new feature which will help users to hide their last seen, profile photo and about. The new feature is currently being tested on the beta version.

In addition, the app is also working on redesigning the group info page, and adding a feature to quickly create group icons using emoji and stickers.