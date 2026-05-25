WhatsApp may soon let users chat without sharing phone numbers

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WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new username feature that could change the way people connect on the platform. The update might allow users to chat with others without revealing their mobile numbers, giving an extra layer of privacy.

According to reports, WhatsApp has started testing the feature for selected users on Android and iPhone. Once introduced widely, users may be able to create a unique username linked to their account. Instead of saving or sharing a phone number, people could simply search and connect through usernames.

The feature is expected to work in a way similar to apps like Telegram and Instagram, where usernames help users communicate more privately.

Sources suggest usernames will have certain rules. They may include letters, numbers, periods and underscores. Usernames will also need at least one letter and cannot start with “www” or end with domain names like “.com”.

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The upcoming feature is being seen as a major privacy-focused update, especially for users active in groups, communities or business chats where sharing personal numbers is not always comfortable.

Some reports have also hinted at an additional security option called a “username key”, which could help users avoid spam or unwanted messages from unknown people.

The feature is currently under development and may roll out gradually in future updates.

The update could become one of the platform’s biggest changes in recent years if launched globally.