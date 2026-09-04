WhatsApp launches bill payments feature in India

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The new feature lets users pay electricity, water, gas, FASTag, insurance and other bills without leaving WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s Bill Payments service has been launched in India, enabling users to find, manage and pay domestic and utility bills within the app.

The Bharat Connect network-powered service accounts for 22,722 billers from 30 different categories namely electricity, gas, water,FASTag,insurance, credit card and loans payments.

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The service supports UPI, debit cards or credit card payments.

To use the facility users simply have to tap the bill payment option in WhatsApp,select a bill type and biller, input account information and finish payment.

The feature has been rolled out for both Android and iOS users across India.