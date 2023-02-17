WhatsApp latest update: Send upto 100 photos and videos in a single click

WhatsApp is perhaps the most used social media messaging app across the World. The app is used by users from every age group. However, when it comes to sending files, there are certain limitations to the application. The media sharing on WhatsApp was limited to 30 files. Now that limit has been increased to 100 and this will definitely make the users happy.

This update is available for Android as well as iOS users.

What’s new about the update

The user can send up to 100 videos or photos in a single go. The limit was previously 30.

While sending documents users can now add captions.

There is also support for longer group subjects and descriptions. It will help users to better describe their group.

The users can create personalized avatars and use them as profile photos too.

In order to receive the latest update the users have to install the latest version of WhatsApp on their devices. After the update, the users can check that more than 30 files can be sent on WhatsApp. They just need to select up to 100 files on WhatsApp and then press the send button.