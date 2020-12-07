WhatsApp keeps updating its features almost every month. In this episode, WhatsApp is preparing to bring voice and video calling features on desktop and laptop soon. According to The Guardian’s Alex Hern, this feature is currently testing in the beta stage. This feature is currently not available on WhatsApp. Currently, the audio and video call facility on WhatsApp is possible only with smartphones.

WhatsApp has sent selected users to test this feature. A new WhatsApp beta version has been shown using this new feature. The new feature is for Android users.

Video and voice call support will make things even more comfortable, as users will get the facility to make calls and video calls between work on their desktop and laptop. They do not need to switch from desktop and laptop to phone for making calls.

It is here to be noted that Messenger is already available on WhatsApp web version. The experience will be better with video and voice call options. WhatsApp has not shared any information about this feature nor has it stated when it will be made available to the public.

(Source: livehindustan.com)