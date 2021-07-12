WhatsApp iOS Update: Users can soon avail view-once feature on their devices

Facebook owned WhatsApp will soon bring ‘view-once’ feature for iOS users. The view once feature was earlier limited to Android users through a beta update. This new update lets users to send media files (photo/ video) to a recipient, which can only be read once.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon roll an update for its iOS users which will enable them to use ‘view once’ feature as well as renewed in-app notification feature. The new features will be introduced in a 2.21.140.9 beta update.

The ‘view once’ feature can also be termed as disappearing message feature. As the name suggests the message is only visible for a single time for the receiver. After the receiver reads it, the message is unavailable. The feature is quite similar to that of Snapchat’s disappearing messages feature.

However, unlike Snapchat, the WhatsApp users will not be notified when a receiver gets a screenshot of the message. On Snapchat, users get notified once a receiver gets a screenshot of the current message.

The other feature which will be included in the update is the redesigned in-app notification. This will allow the users to read the total conversation in the notification itself. Speaking in a straight way, if a user receives an in-app notification he/ she can peek into the particular chat and view the previous conversations.