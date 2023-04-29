WhatsApp introduces new ‘replay with message’ feature for Android beta

WhatsApp has rolled out a new accessibility feature ‘reply with message’ called for its Android users. The reply with message feature is currently available for certain Android beta testers only. The feature will let users to decline an incoming call and send a text to the caller at the same time.

WhatsApp has integrated the feature within the call notifications to allow users to decline a call with a message, said a report by WABetaInfo. This means, WhatsApp users will no longer have to first decline a call then send another message clarifying why they had to cut the call.

WhatsApp reply with message option

With the new feature, WhatsApp users can just click on the new ‘reply’ button option on incoming call notifications to end the call and send a message at the same time. The reply button will appear alongside the two existing buttons–‘decline’ and ‘answer’.

The new reply with message feature is being rolled out to select Android beta testers on the update version 2.23.9.16. The WhatsApp beta program is available on the Google Play Beta Program. The feature will likely be released to even more users over the coming weeks, the report added.

How to use WhatsApp reply with message feature

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the reply button will appear at the time of incoming call.

Users will see a reply button in addition to the answer and decline button any time they receive a call notification on WhatsApp.

If they choose to tap on the ‘reply’ button, the incoming call will be rejected, and a message box will appear which will allow users to send a prompt reply to the caller.

Users can share an explanation or reason on why they could not answer the call.

With this feature, users can easily communicate with callers without answering the call.

The feature comes handy in situations where the user may not answer the call. In such situations users can still acknowledge the call and let the caller know they will respond as soon as possible.