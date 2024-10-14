WhatsApp introduces new low-light video calling feature, How to enable it

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to enhance its video calling feature with the new update. WhatsApp has rolled out a new Low Light option for the video calling benefit. The feature reportedly makes the face in front of the camera enhances brightness of the face. The surrounding environment are also seen clearly to the viewers.

Here’s how to enable low-light video calling feature on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app and tap on the video call symbol.

Step 2: Expand the screen.

Step 3: You will get to see a new ‘bulb’ icon in the top right corner.

Step-4: Turing on the the ‘bulb’ icon will enable the low-light video call.

The new feature is available on both iOS and Android versions. It is expected to be made available on the Windows app for PCs (with a web camera) soon.

WhatsApp is also bringing new filters and colour themes for video calling. It includes Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass and Duo-tone. Background options include Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration and Forest.

The Meta-owned messenger app also gets 20 different colour theme options. Users can select unique themes for individual chats to help differentiate between personal, work, and group discussions.

In a related development, WhatsApp is testing a privacy feature that blocks messages from unknown senders.

The messenger app offers the new Block Unknown account messages option. Once this is enabled, people not on the contact list will not be able to message you at all.

The upcoming privacy feature will significantly help save millions of naive people from falling prey to fraud on WhatsApp.