WhatsApp down for thousands of users in India

Whatsapp
Meta-owned popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly down for the last thirty minutes as thousands of users in India are currently unable to send and receive messages.

WhatsApp users are currently unable to send or receive text messages in both personal as well as group chats of the platform due to the outage.

It seems impossible to send a message on WhatsApp groups, but personal chats also seem to be largely affected.

Users in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow are affected by the outage. Even users in Odisha are facing the same issue.

The company has not issued any official statement regarding this issue yet.

