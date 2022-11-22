WhatsApp desktop users can soon manage call history within the app

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update for desktop beta users that allows users to track call history within its web app, reported WaBetaInfo. More beta users will likely get the feature over the coming days.

As per the WhatsApp feature tracker, the Meta-owned instant messaging app has released the beta for Windows 2.2246.4.0 update which brings the ability to manage call history within the desktop app itself. This means that the feature is currently available for desktop beta users only.

The screenshot shared by the report shows a new calls tab in the home page when WhatsApp web is opened. The new calls tab will show the call history within WhatsApp’s desktop app. They will also see the information about the call by opening the call card.

The report also added that the calls made from the desktop may not show up on users smartphone as the feature is currently on beta version. The issue is likely to be addressed in a future release.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called Screen Lock for its desktop users. The feature will ask for a password every time any user opens the application. The feature will add a extra layer of protection for WhatsApp web users account. It will protect user’s account from unauthorized access when the user is not using his/her device running WhatsApp.