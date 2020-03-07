Whatsapp Dark Mode
Photo: systweak blog

WhatsApp Dark Mode launched in India

By IANS
New Delhi: The much-awaited ‘Dark Mode’ feature on Facebook-owned WhatsApp arrived for its over 400 million users in India on Saturday.

The features is aimed to reduce eye strain in low-light environments and prevent those awkward moments that happen when your phone lights up the room.

Photo: livemint

The company announced this week that the feature is being rolled out with the latest version of WhatsApp globally.

The users in India noticed a special dark gray background and off-white colour that lowers the brightness of the screen, cuts down the glare and improves contrast and readability.

“When designing dark mode, we spent time researching and experimenting with a focus on two particular areas: Readability and information hierarchy.

“When choosing colours, we wanted to minimise eye fatigue and use colours that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android, respectively,” said WhatsApp.

“We also wanted to help users easily focus their attention on each screen. We did this by using colour and other design elements to make sure the most important information stands out,” it added.

Users on Android 10 and iOS 13 can use Dark Mode by enabling it in system settings.

Users on Android 9 and below versions can go into WhatsApp settings, then chats, theme and select ‘Dark’.

