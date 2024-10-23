WhatsApp Contact Saving Update: The latest update changes how contacts work on the platform

WhatsApp has introduced a new update that will make saving contacts way easier. The new update makes sure that you will not have to suffer while changing your devices or if you lose them. With the implementation of this latest update, the contacts will be saved on the app itself.

Till date, the contacts were saved on the device of the user. In case of any mishap/ theft or accidental format, the user might have the chance of losing the contacts. In case a person shares his phone or manages multiple accounts on a single phone, a confusing situation might occur. With this update, WhatsApp will offer a built-in contact manager. This will let the users save contacts in the app.

The new contact saving feature update has the ability to save contacts on the WhatsApp Web as well as Windows. According to Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, users will be able to save contacts on other linked devices. The contacts that the user saves in WhatsApp use a new privacy-preserving storage technology known as Identity Proof Linked Storage (IPLS). The numbers and names are kept encrypted by Meta and only the user can access them.

According to the ‘The Verge’ the new contacts feature will be followed by a username system which will let the users use the app without connecting your account to your phone number.