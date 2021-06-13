The Instant messaging app WhatsApp is slowly changing its look. After changing the colour of the notification UI a few days ago, WhatsApp has now made some changes in the user interface for its Android beta users. Android users doing beta testing will now see WhatsApp chat in a new look. The company has removed the line dividing each chat from the chat list.

According to the report of WABetaInfo, this is a very small change, which will not make any difference to the overall look of the app. Currently, the company is testing this feature through the beta version. WhatsApp is gradually rolling out this change to beta users as well. However, common users using the stable version or web version of WhatsApp from the Google Play Store will get it later.

Change in the colour of the notification: Recently WhatsApp has added a new colour to the user interface of notifications for beta users. It has been given a dark blue colour instead of green. According to the report, some elements of WhatsApp notifications coming in dark mode, such as Reply and Mark as Read, will be changed to dark blue instead of green.

Safer than personal chat will be the first: WhatsApp is also working on another feature, which will be safer than your personal chat first. According to the report, Chat is going to issue end-to-end encryption for backup as well. This feature is to password protect users’ WhatsApp chat backups stored on Google Drive. The messaging platform is testing this feature for both Android and iOS.

(Sources: livehindustan.com)