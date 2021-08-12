WhatsApp chat history migration: You can transfer chat history between iOS and Android

By IANS
WhatsApp chat history migration

New Delhi: Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Wednesday announced a new feature that will allow users to take their WhatsApp chat history with them when they change mobile operating systems.

The company said it will be introducing the ability to move the entire WhatsApp chat history — including voice notes, photos and conversations — seamlessly and securely if users choose to switch mobile operating systems.

“We are excited for the first time to make it easy for people to securely transfer their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another,” Whatsapp Product Manager Sandeep Paruchuri said in a statement.

“This has been one of our most requested features from users for years and we worked together with operating systems and device manufacturers to solve it,” he added.

Related News

WhatsApp new feature: Now join or leave ongoing WhatsApp…

WhatsApp testing new feature to encrypt Cloud backups on…

The feature will be available to users of both Android and iOS platforms, which means that people will be able to switch from both Android to iOS and vice versa.

The company said that it will start to roll out on Android initially, and on Samsung’s newest Galaxy smartphones unveiled on August 11.

To start, users will be able to take their WhatsApp history from iOS to an Android device and will subsequently be able to do the same on iOS devices.

You might also like
Technology

Making a video call from your TV through Smartphone camera is now possible for Jio…

Technology

Doctors perform India’s 1st Whipple surgery on a pregnant woman

Technology

Moto G60s with quad rear cameras, Helio G95 SoC launched: Check price, specifications

Technology

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: Here’s how you can send WhatsApp messages without…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.