WhatsApp Android app to receive new Interface design

Meta-owned instant messaging app is reportedly planning to introduce a new user interface design for it’s Android version. According to reports, the new interface will add a white top app bar and UI elements in green colour.

The new revamped interface design for the WhatsApp Android app was spotted in the beta version 2.23.18.18 for Android. However, the new design is only available for some select beta testers on the Google Play Beta programme.

WhatsApp new interface for Android

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the revamped interface design of WhatsApp was allegedly spotted in the 2.23.18.18 beta version for Android, which is available via the Google Play Beta programme. However, it is not visible to all beta testers as the new interface is still under development.

The screenshot of the alleged new interface shows the app with a top app bar in white colour while other UI elements including the app name are shown in a green shade. Meanwhile, the navigation bar seems to be at the bottom of the app. Reports have suggested that Meta might be developing a new WhatsApp design in order to align itself with Google’s latest Material Design 3 guidelines.

WhatsApp’s upgraded user interface for Android is likely to be available in a future update. Meta might also make some more changes in the stable release. The instant messaging platform is said to be working on a design revamp of its iOS app as well. Some changes were reportedly seen in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.17.1.77 update in the TestFlight app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started rolling out HD videos feature that allows users to send HD videos through a new toggle in the app. With the WhatsApp for Android 2.23.17.74 update, users can share videos in 720p resolution instead of the standard — and default — 480p resolution. In addition, users are now allowed to send high-resolution images.