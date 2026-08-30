WhatsApp adds stronger security with passkeys, password-based 2FA

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New security measures were launched on WhatsApp; they’re supposed to be more efficient, preventing scams and also helping users to not have their account hijacked.

They added more passkey supported, two-step authentication was increased, information that users get from calls coming from an unknown number were updated.

Key Features

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Multiple passkeys: Users can now add more than one passkey to the same WhatsApp account, useful for people using both Android and iOS devices.

Stronger 2FA: The previous six-digit PIN can now be replaced with a longer password containing letters, numbers and special characters.

Unknown caller information: On Android, WhatsApp will show details such as whether an unknown caller is from another country and whether both users share a WhatsApp group.

Passkey milestone: WhatsApp says more than 1 billion users have enabled passkeys, which allow account access using fingerprint, Face ID or a device screen lock.

The new features are rolling out gradually, with the enhanced caller information currently limited to Android.