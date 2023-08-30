WhatsApp adds new feature for Mac, users now get video and audio group calling feature

Meta has announced the new version of the WhatsApp App for macOS users. With this update on WhatsApp, macOS users will get features that are present on other versions like Android, iOS and Windows. Mark Zuckerberg announced about this new WhatsApp feature on the official Instagram channel.

The new WhatsApp update allows the mac users to connect with up to eight people in a group video session. On the other hand, the app supports up to 32 persons on an audio call. Both the audio call and video call have end-to-end encryption feature. Users also have the option to join group calls even after it has started. The app was earlier available in open beta.

This updated WhatsApp app for macOS gets an updated design that the users are already familiar with. The app offers a dedicated panel on the left side that offers options like chat, calls, status, archived, and starred messages. Additionally, users can drag and drop feature in order to share files and photos easily.

How to download new WhatsApp for Mac

Currently, WhatsApp for Mac is available for download via the official website of WhatsApp. However, it will soon be available on Apple App Store.