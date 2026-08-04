Several WhatsApp accounts in India put under review, blocked for 24 hours

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New Delhi: Several WhatsApp accounts of India and some other country users have gone under review for 24 hours without any prior warning on Monday, as per reports.

During the review period, the users were not able to access any feature of WhatsApp, were unable to send messages or make calls via the application.

Following the incident, as no prior warning was issued before taking it for review, many users have come up on social media with the complaint.

WhatsApp in response said it monitors accounts and ban those who spam, scam or misuse the platform. It also said that the system may sometimes mistakenly flag genuine users.

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The Platform also clarified that it is working to restore the issue as soon as possible. The exact reason for several accounts to go on review has not been made clear by them. Some users regained access within minutes, while others had to wait longer.

What users should do:

Wait for the review process to finish.

Use official app only

Contact WhatsApp support if account remains blocked after 24 hours

Also Read: WhatsApp working on a new folder for messages from large businesses: Report