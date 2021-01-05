Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is currently a favourite app of users worldwide. WhatsApp has been continuously launching and updating features to improve the messaging and chatting experience of the users.

The app is now preparing to launch many interesting and great new features in this new year to make the chatting experience of users enjoyable and fun.

Check Out these amazing upcoming features of WhatsApp:

Multi-device support: Users have waited long for this feature. With this feature, users will be able to operate WhasApp on four devices simultaneously with only one account and you don’t have to face the single device account hassle. Currently, users can use their account at once on one phone and desktop only. Testing of this feature has been going on for the last few months. This feature was also seen on the beta version of the iPhone in November 2019.

WhatsApp calling from web and desktop: With this feature, now users can make a voice call and video call not only from their phones but also from their desktops. This feature will prove to be of great use for the users who work on desktops. Millions of WhatsApp users are waiting for this feature. Right now users can only send text messages from the WhatsApp web and save files in the system and for calling users have to use their phones. It is rumoured that the company will roll out voice and video calling support for Windows and Mac OS this year.

WhatsApp insurance: You’ll soon be able to buy insurance via WhatsApp in India. WhatsApp is going to bring insurance service for its users this year. The company will offer its service in partnership with SBI and HDFC Bank.

Read letter: The read letter will be an upgraded version of existing archived chats. After moving a chat in read letter, there will be no notifications of WhatsApp for that chat. Along with this, users will also get the facility of vacation mode. An edit button will also be added to customize the settings in the read letter.