What Is Expected For Reliance AGM 2021, Will Jio 5G Phone Be Launched

Reliance Industries has confirmed the date for its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) for June 24. The company is expected to unveil the Jio 5G Phone backed by Google at the Reliance AGM 2021.

The company is also expected to launch the affordable JioBook laptop and its plan on the roll out of 5G network connectivity in India.

The Reliance AGM 2021 is set to take place at 2pm on June 24. The date was revealed in a letter sent to to stock exchanges by Reliance Industries.

The company also said that the event will be livestreamed through JioMeet for all Reliance’s shareholders. The general public will witness the event through a virtual stream on YouTube.

Jio 5G Phone Launch, specification, Price

The Jio 5G phone is expected to be launched at the AGM on June 24. Reliance is working with Google to bring an affordable 5G smartphone for consumers in India for some time now. The phone was originally set to launch in December.

Also Read: Vivo May Unveil Vivo X70 Series In September In Partnership With IPL

In terms of specifications, the upcoming JioPhone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm 4xx series or some unannounced low-cost MediaTek 5G chipset.

The new JioPhone could run on a Android-based operating system. The operating system is expected to be called JioOS.

The Jio 5G Phone could most likely feature the same design as the current JioPhone editions.

However, the specification details of the Jio 5G phone has not been revealed yet. However, it is mostly expected to be entry-level hardware with a streamlined Android experience.

As per rumours and leaks, the 5G Jio Phone will cost under the price of Rs 2500.

Apart from the Jio 5G Phone, the company could also announce about It’s plans to roll out its 5G network in the country.

In December, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed that Jio 5G services would begin in India in the second half of 2021.