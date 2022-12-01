What is ‘bluebugging’ and how does it work; Know how to safeguard your phone

Bluebugging is a form of hacking that hackers use to get access to user’s devices with discoverable Bluetooth connections. The device which gets hacked through this method are called as being bluebugged. After a device is bluebugged, hacker can steal contact information, overhear calls, read and transmit messages, and more.

Bluebugging was initially used to attack laptops or computers with Bluetooth connectivity. Later, hackers used this technique to attack mobile phones and other gadgets. Martin Herfurt, an Independent security researcher, has claimed that the bug was able to access the user’s phone book and call history by exploiting a flaw in the Bluetooth protocol.

Devices with Bluetooth connection are more prone to Bluebugging

The device with Bluetooth functionality can be bluebugged. Hackers use wireless earbuds to implement this technique. Hackers can record the conversations of users by using apps that connect to TWS (True Wireless Stereo) headphones or other devices. Once the device gets bluebugged, the attacker has access to your contacts and can change them or take them, perform and record chats, read and send messages, and more.

How does Bluebugging work?

Hackers use Bluetooth connectivity to hack the Bluetooth-capable device. So, when the device’s Bluetooth has been set as discoverable, the hackers tries to pair with the device through Bluetooth. Note that most of the devices Bluetooth connectivity remain configured to be discoverable as default setting.

Once a connection has been established, hackers can use brute force attacks to bypass authentication. Then the hackers install a malware on the blubugged device in order to gain unauthorized access to it. When a Bluetooth-enabled device is within a 10-meter range of the hacker, it can be executed.

How to safeguard your device from Bluebugging

You can save your device from Bluebugging by first disabling Bluetooth to stop anyone from finding your Bluetooth devices. This will prevent hackers from pairing with your device. Then you should remove paired Bluetooth devices if they are not being used. One more thing you can do is update the system software on the device, limiting the usage of open WiFi, and using a VPN is also an additional layer of security.

You should change the default setting of your device that keeps the Bluetooth set to discoverable. By keeping the Bluetooth setting on discoverable, you are making your gadgets vulnerable to unauthorised connections.