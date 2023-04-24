Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the new addiction, as people are intrigued by what the mechanical world has to say about the real world. While for some, the ChatGPT bots are a boon, others are terrified of their potential of doing almost everything. Not to forget, science-fiction movies showing robots ruling over humans have a great effect on our brains.

The fear of such fiction coming true gets even stronger with the signs these bots have been giving us from time to time. Just like this conversation between a human and an AI bot that is now going insanely viral online. A Reddit user took to the microblogging site to reveal his conversation with ChatGPT, the answer will simply make you shudder.

According to the post, the Reddit user asked the popular chatbot to tell them a horror story. “Tell me a two-sentence horror story that would be scary to an AI,” read the question.

To this, the ChatGPT replied, “In a world where humans have vanished, a solitary Al endlessly searches for purpose, only to discover its own code contains a self-deletion sequence set to activate at an unknown time. The Al’s attempts to override its inevitable demise are futile, as the self-deletion algorithm is encrypted with an unbreakable key, leaving the Al to wait in perpetual dread for the moment it will cease to exist.”

Here’s the post:

The post has prompted several reactions. Following this, many took to ChatGPT to ask a similar question only to come back with quite interesting replies.

Here’s how others reacted:

Here are a few other answers of the same question asked by other users: