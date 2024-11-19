We might see a Google Pixel laptop soon: Report

After making a stand in the smartphone market with the Pixel devices, tech giant Google is eyeing the laptop segment. According to latest rumors, the company might debut a new Pixel Laptop soon.

Google first used the Pixel name in the original Chromebook Pixel back in 2013. However, the Chromebook Pixel line got discontinued in 2017. But, it left behind the Pixel name, which was later used by the company’s mobile lineup. Soon, we will be able to see a new laptop according to a new rumor.

As per reports, the rumoured laptop will be called Google Pixel Laptop, which has been internally codenamed as Snowy.

The Google Pixel Laptop will compete against Apple’s MacBook Pro, Dell’s XPS line, the Microsoft Surface Laptop, and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. Looking at its competitors, it will be a high-end offering, which aims for the premium laptop market.

What is unclear, and perhaps the most important bit of info about it, is whether it will run Google’s Chrome OS or Windows. It will most likely run Google Chrome OS, which might stifle its mass appeal.

