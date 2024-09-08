We might get a new Nothing product soon; Will it be Nothing Ear Open

Nothing is expected to launch the new set of earphones very soon and the company has teased about the same on its social media handle too. The audio device was spotted on various certification websites and this makes its launch eminent. The name of the device is speculated to be Nothing Ear Open. Meanwhile, the company is yet to reveal the name of the device.

Nothing on its social media platform X has shared a teaser with caption, “Coming soon. A new world of possibilities.” It is suggested that the device will be Nothing Ear Open. The image of the earbud from the right profile shows the mic and speaker cut-outs. The remaining image is expected to be the transparent stem.

There is a circular area towards the top of the teased image. It could be a touch control area of the purported Nothing Ear Open. The users can access to play/pause music, jump to next track and perform other actions.

According to the rumours, the Nothing Ear Open might be TWS earphones. It is important to note that all the TWS products from the company come with traditional in-ear designs as well as Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a). However, this product can be the first of its kind from Nothing.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus smartphone has been launched in Europe. The pre-orders of the device are already started and the sales and shipments will begin on September 10. The smartphone will be available across multiple retailers including Amazon, Saturn and MediaMarkt.