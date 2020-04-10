Apple TV plus originals free in India
Watch select Apple TV+ originals for free in India

By IANS
San Francisco: As people stay home during the lockdowns and social distancing times, Apple on Friday made some shows from its Apple TV+ streaming platform free for users, to watch via its Apple TV app, for a limited time in over 100 countries and regions including in India.

The company is offering free shows including Oprah’s talks on COVID-19, Little America, Servant, For All Mankind, Dickinson, Snoopy In Space, Ghostwriter, Helpsters and The Elephant Queen.

However, Apple’s Golden Globe-nominated marquee show ‘The Morning Show’ is not available through this free offering.

The programmes can be accessed at apple.co/FreeForEveryone in the Apple TV app.

The Apple TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

The app is not available on Android phones but users can stream it on the web browser.

Apple TV+ joins various other streaming services likr HBO, AMC and others to offer free content as well as extended free trials during the coronavirus lockdown.

