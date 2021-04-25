Want To Switch From Jio Postpaid to Jio Prepaid; Here’s How You Can Do It

Reliance Jio is the most popular telecom network in India due to its low cost recharge plans and cheap data costs. The telecos offers both postpaid and prepaid services to its customers in the country.

Postpaid users have to make the bill payment at the last of the month while prepaid users need to recharge first before they can use the telecom services and the recharge plans also come with a validity period.

Jio recently added new plans for its postpaid users starting from Rs 199 while the Jio prepaid plans start from as low as Rs 11.

If a postpaid user wants to switch and become a prepaid user then this is how you can do it.

How to switch from Jio Postpaid to Jio Prepaid

Follow the steps given bellow to convert from Jio postpaid to prepaid, follow the steps below:

Step-1: You can change the Jio postpaid to prepaid online by visiting the official Jio website. Then click on the Jio ‘SIM Home Delivery’ option.

Step-2: Enter your name and registered Jio Postpaid number.

Step-3: Then click on Generate OTP button. You will receive a unique OTP number on your Jio number.

Step-4: Now enter the OTP and click on Validate option.

Step-5: A new window will open where you can select the ‘I am interested in Prepaid’ option and click on ‘Port to Jio’ option.

Step-6: Enter your correct address to which you want your new prepaid SIM to be delivered and click on ‘Submit Port to Jio request’.

Step-7: In 3-4 days, a Jio customer care executive will contact you to conduct an at-home KYC documents verification. The required document will be your Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) such as your Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, and driving license.

Step-6: If you don’t do it online then you can also choose to do it offline by visiting the nearest Jio store and there you have to fill in the migration form and submit KYC documents to get a new prepaid connection.

(Source: NDTV Gadgets 360)