Did you accidentally delete messages or media files from your Whatsapp chats and then regret? You would be happy to know that Whatsremoved+ app lets you restore your deleted files and documents.

But this is a third party app and it has nothing to do with the official sources. So users should be cautious while downloading and installing this app o their phones.

WhatsApp has a feature named ‘Delete for everyone’ using which a user can delete the chat or media files sent to someone by mistake. But at times this happens unintentionally and you have no options left. Even though sometimes we don’t delete media files like photos and videos from the gallery, still there is possibility of those getting deleted due to unknown reason.

In such circumstances, Whatsremoved+ proves to be boon for users. It monitors the user’s data on whatsapp by following their notifications. But so far the app is only available for the Android users. It’s yet to come on the IOS platform.

Steps to Restore the Deleted Files in WhatsApp

Download WhatsRemoved+ from Google Play Store. Install the app in your phone. Open WhatsRemoved+ and read the permissions it asks you to provide. Accept the permissions according to your requirements. Then a list of apps will be displayed on your window, Select WhatsApp from the list of apps. Then click Yes, Save files and then Allow. Now a copy of your message/ media file is saved to the app and you can track it back at anytime.

However, the users of this app should always keep in mind that only those messaging app should be given permission which are required by the user. Giving access to multiple application should be restricted as it runs the risk of breach in privacy.