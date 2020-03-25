WhatsAppdown
Photo: The Economic Times

How to restore deleted WhatsApp Messages

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Did you accidentally delete messages or media files from your Whatsapp chats and then regret?  You would be happy to know that Whatsremoved+ app lets you restore your deleted files and documents.

But this is a third party app and it has nothing to do with the official sources. So users should be cautious while downloading and installing this app o their phones.

WhatsApp has a feature named ‘Delete for everyone’ using which a user can delete the chat or media files sent to someone by mistake. But at times this happens unintentionally and you have no options left. Even though sometimes we don’t delete media files like photos and videos from the gallery, still there is possibility of those getting deleted due to unknown reason.

Related News

Vivo to donate N95 masks in India

Twitter says can’t act on every harmful tweet on…

70% increase in Facebook Messenger group video calls

Xiaomi to donate lakhs of N95 masks across Delhi, Punjab

In such circumstances, Whatsremoved+ proves to be boon for users. It monitors the user’s data on whatsapp by following their notifications. But so far the app is only available for the Android users. It’s yet to come on the IOS platform.

Steps to Restore the Deleted Files in WhatsApp

  1. Download WhatsRemoved+ from Google Play Store.
  2. Install the app in your phone.
  3. Open WhatsRemoved+ and read the permissions it asks you to provide.
  4. Accept the permissions according to your requirements.
  5. Then a list  of apps will be displayed on your window,
  6. Select WhatsApp from the list of apps.
  7. Then click Yes, Save files and then Allow.
  8. Now a copy of your message/ media file is saved to the app and you can track it back at anytime.

However, the users of this app should always keep in mind that only those messaging app should be given permission which are required by the user. Giving access to multiple application should be restricted as it runs the risk of breach in privacy.

You might also like
Technology

Vivo to donate N95 masks in India

Technology

Twitter says can’t act on every harmful tweet on COVID-19

Technology

70% increase in Facebook Messenger group video calls

Technology

Xiaomi to donate lakhs of N95 masks across Delhi, Punjab

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.