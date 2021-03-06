Want To Keep Your WhatsApp Account Safe, Change These Privacy Settings Today

Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has been facing criticism from users due to its privacy policy update. And this has benefitted other apps and their users which are increasing day by day.

If you are still using WhatsApp and concerned about your privacy and data security then you can follow these simple tips to make your account more secure.

Here we have listed some WhatsApp settings which can help make your account safe.

Whatsapp Group Privacy:

Sometimes it happens that a friend of yours adds you to an unwanted WhatsApp group without your consent and if you do not want these things to happen again then you can simply change your group settings.

After that no one will be able to add you to any WhatsApp group without your permission.

To change the privacy settings of WhatsApp, you can go to settings>> Account >> Privacy >> Groups and choose who can add you to a group.

Two-Step Verification:

You can also use two-step verification to secure your account even when you lost your phone or sim card containing your WhatsApp number.

If you enable the two-step verification for your WhatsApp account then no one can login to your account even with your number.

After you turned on the two-step verification you will get a 6-digit PIN which will be required to reset or verify our WhatsApp account.

To enable it, go to the settings >> Account >> Two-step verification and enable it. And it is active.

Hide Your WhatsApp Profile Photo:

This feature will help you keep your profile picture hidden and last scene time from unknown people.

To enable this feature you can go to WhatsApp settings >> Account >> Privacy >> Profile photo.

Here you will see three option that are only my contact, all contacts and Nobody. You can select any of these options as per your wish.

Make WhatsApp Status Private:

Apart from this you can also change your status settings so that only a few selected people can see your status video or pictures.

To change you status settings go to Settings >> Account >> Privacy >> Status.

Here you will see a new window with three options- My contacts, My contacts except, only share with. You can select any option as you like to make status more private.

Lock WhatsApp:

If you want to keep your conversation with your contacts a secret from prying eyes of others when you are not paying attention then you can lock your WhatsApp.

To enable this feature you can go to Settings >> Account >> Privacy >> Fingerprint lock and then enable the Unlock with fingerprint option then set the lock time.

(Source: 91 Mobiles)