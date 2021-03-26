Waiting To Buy A Premium Smartphone? Then You must check Oppo Find X2 Once

Have you been waiting to buy a smartphone? Well, the time is here for you. If you were waiting for a premium smartphone to become cheaper, then Oppo Find X2, the high end premium smartphone of Oppo India, has become cheaper.

The price of Oppo Find X2, which was Rs 64,990 earlier, has been cut by Rs 7,000. Now, the phone is available for just Rs 57,990.

Talking about the specifications, the X2 comes in two variants i.e. Oppo Find X2 and X2 Pro. Both of these are the two most premium Smartphones available from Oppo.

The Oppo Find X2 comes with a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and runs on the ColorOS 7.1 operating system based on Android 10.

The Smartphone comes with a triple rear camera, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX708 sensor and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor. Apart from this, the smartphone features a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

The company has provided features like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth version 5.1, GPS and USB port Type-C in terms of connectivity. Apart from this, users have got a 4,200 mAh battery with 65 watt superwook fast charging. At the same time, the weight of Oppo Find X2 is 187 grams.