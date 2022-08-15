Wait for 5G is over, India’s ‘Techade’ is here: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the country’s wait for the 5G technology is over and the benefits of ‘Digital India’ will reach every village soon.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, Modi said that India’s ‘Techade’ is here with 5G and local thrust on semiconductor and mobile phone manufacturing.

“We are bringing revolution through ‘Digital India’ to the grassroots levels and soon, every village will be connected digitally as we usher in the 5G era,” Modi said during his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The Prime Minister is likely to officially launch the 5G network during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on September 29.

“From digital payments to mobile and semiconductor manufacturing, we are in a time of change that happens in an era. The digital age is changing around us. It has redefined politics, economy and society,” he emphasised.

“India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit,” said Modi.

After a successful 5G spectrum auction, the country is likely to witness the roll out of the much awaited high speed 5G mobile services in about a month’s time.