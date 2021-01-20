Vodafone Users Can Avail Extra 5GB Benefit Under These Plans; Know Details Here

Data consumption among smartphone users has increased many folds since the advent of affordable data plans by telecom operators. But continuous use of high speed data might end your daily data quota. Hence, a need for extra data is always welcomed by the users.

Recently telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (VI) has offered its customers with 5 GB extra data on few prepaid recharge plans.

The recharge plans providing extra data are Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599.

In order to check the offer, users have to visit the official website of Vodafone or through Vodafone Mobile App.

It is worth mentioning that Rs 249 plan provides 1.5 GB daily data, unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS daily with a validity of 56 days.

The Rs 399 plan provides 1.5 GB daily data, unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS daily with a validity of 56 days.

The company’s Rs 599 plan ensures 1.5 GB daily data, unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS daily with a validity of 84 days.

However, the above mentioned recharge plans should be purchased through VI app in order to get extra 5GB data.