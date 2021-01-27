Now a days people are all always on the internet and especially smartphone users, as they are always on their phones watching videos on the internet or movies or listening to music or chatting on social media.

But to use the internet for a long time, users need sufficient data balance but sometimes they run out of data balance and could not browse the internet.

And for that, telecom company Vi (Vodafone Idea) has launched a limited time period offer in which users can get an extra 50GB data with its Rs 2,595 prepaid annual plan.

The telecom company is offering many benefits along with the extra data at a low price.

This plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network and 2GB daily data balance that means with the additional 50 GB data Vi users will get 780GB data in total. The plan is valid only for 365 days or one-year.

Along with this, users get a 100 free SMS in a day and not only this users will also get one year Premium subscription of ZEE5 app.

With these packs users can also get access to Vi Movies and TV Classic and ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ facility.

That means if users buy the Rs 2,595 prepaid plan, then they can enjoy all these above mentioned benefits for around Rs 216 for a month.

However, the extra data will only be made available to you if you buy the prepaid plan from the company’s official website.

The offer was first spotted by TelecomTalk.