Vodafone Idea vs BSNL: Who offers the better Rs 1999 Plan

Vodafone Idea as well BSNL offer some long-term prepaid plans for its users in India. Both the telecom companies offer Rs 1999 plan for its customers. We have compared the Rs 1999 prepaid plans offered for BSNL as well as Vodafone. Check the plans and decide which one to choose for.

BSNL 1999 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 1999 prepaid plan by BSNL offers a data benefit of 600GB for the customers. The customers enjoy high-speed internet throughout the validity of 365 days.

When it comes to voice-calling, the plan includes unlimited voice calling on local as well as STD calls to any network in the country. Additional benefits include PRBT (Personalized Ring Back Tone), EROS NOW Entertainment, Lokdhun content for 30 days, EROS NOW etc.

Vodafone Idea 1999 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 1999 prepaid plan by Vodafone Idea offers a data benefit of 1.5 GB/day for the customers. The customers enjoy high-speed internet throughout the validity of 250 days.

When it comes to voice-calling, the plan includes unlimited voice calling on local as well as STD calls to any network in the country.

BSNL’s 1999 plan can be the winner among both plans as it offers a longer validity and has no data cap on it.