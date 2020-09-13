Vodafone Idea/ Vi Launches New Plans For Its Customers, Check Here

Bhubaneswar: Vodafone Idea which recently renamed itself as Vi has announced new plans for its customers.

However, the plan is limited only to pre-paid customers. According to the new plan, Vi offers 100GB high-speed data plans for Rs 351 with a validity of 56 days. This plan comes under the work from home plan.

Earlier the company offered a Rs 251 data plan under work from home. The Rs 251 work from home plan comes bundled with 50GB data and has a validity of 28 days.

It is noteworthy that the Rs 351 plan is available in the circles of Andhra Pradesh, New Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. It is expected that the company will roll-out the plan in other states very soon.

The details of the offers can be viewed on the official website of Vi.