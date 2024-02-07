Vodafone Idea to offer emergency calling booths for public safety, Know details

Vodafone Idea or VI is setting up emergency calling booth for consumers along the Mumbai-Pune expressway, initially reported Telecom Talk. The telecom service provider has partnered with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd (MSRDC) for this purpose. Vi will be setting up emergency calling booths in every two kilometers along the expressway under this partnership.

This step by Vi and MSDRC comes at a time when road accidents are becoming quite common in India. The travellers can contact the state highway police control room directly in case of any emergency, vehicle breakdown or any other mishap on the road.

Vodafone will make sure that the calling booth are connected 24×7 and available for the public. Vi will use its SIM in the booths to avoid any sort of network disruption. The MSRD will maintain equipment and respond to the problems or queries of the commuters. “As a leading telecom operator, we are honoured to partner with MSRDC to enable ubiquitous connectivity for the public at large. Today, while most commuters have mobile phones, they might not be aware of whom to connect with or how to explain their location in times of distress. In certain emergency situations, these emergency calling booths have proven to be a life-saving tool for establishing fast and direct connection with the high patrol, especially in cases of medical situations, accidents, and vehicle breakdowns,” said Rohit Tandon, Cluster Business Head (Maharashtra and Goa), Vodafone Idea.

We do have any news about Vodafone Idea doing the same along highways in other states of India. However, we assume that if the program becomes successful along the Mumbai-Pune highway, it might be extended in other parts of India.