Vodafone Idea announces cashback offers for iPhone 13 buyers: Know offer details

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced some special deals and cashback offers for its postpaid customers who are buying the recently launched iPhone 13 series smartphone. Apple launched its latest iPhone 13 series just a few days back.

Vi is offering some pre-order offers for iPhone 13 buyers.

The telecom operator has announced that customers can get the iPhone 13 on the first day of its availability in India if they order the product from the company’s official site

These buyers can also get some cashback benefits on REDX postpaid plans such as the Rs 1099 Redx pack, Rs 1,699 Redx Family pack, and Rs 2,299 Redx Family plan.

The telecom operator released a statement reads, “Users pre-ordering iPhone with Vi, will be entitled to get the product on the 1st day of product availability in India in select markets.”

According to the telecom operator, if customers choose any of the above mentioned Redx plans, then they can get “100 percent cashback” on the first month’s rental amount.”

These cashback will be applicable in the form of discount on the bill in next six months.

“Customers can additionally enjoy a host of benefits on REDX including premium entertainment on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, travel benefits with complimentary International roaming. They can also get airport lounge access, premium customer service and much more.

In addition, Vi users who are planning to buy the iPhone 13 can get double data benefits on the recharge of Rs 299 prepaid plan. They can also avail a weekend rollover benefit with this offer.

Customers who buy the latest iPhones including iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max via Vi can get the offers. Interested customers can pre-order the devices via myvi.com, Vi app, and across 270+ retailer stores across the country and the company has promised to deliver the the device from the sale date itself, which is September 25.