Vodafone Idea launches Rs 447 prepaid plan with daily unlimited data, Details Here

By WCE 4
Vodafone Idea Rs 447 prepaid plan launched
Image Credit: IANS

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea/ Vi has launched new prepaid plan of Rs 447 for its customers. This new plan provides Vi customers with 50GB high-speed data without any daily data limit.

The launch of the Rs 447 prepaid plan by Vi comes after the launch of similar plans by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

The Vi Rs 447 prepaid plan offers a total of 50GB internet to its users without any worries about daily data limit. The users also get benefit of unlimited calls to any network, 100 SMS per day along with a validity of 60 days. Users also get free access to Vi Movies and TV, which features live TV, movies, original content and news.

Jio was the first telecom provider to launch a under Rs 500 pre-paid plan which gives 50GB unrestricted internet to users. The Jio Rs 447 prepaid plan is a part of Freedom plan and offers users with 50GB total data for 60 days. Users get unlimited calls, free access to Jio apps in the pack.

In order to compete Jio, Airtel launched a similar plan at Rs 456. The Rs 456 plan by Airtel offers same date benefits and validity as that of Jio Rs 447 plan. Airtel also provides free access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition in the pack. Users also get free subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music etc with this plan.

