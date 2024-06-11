Vodafone Idea launches new plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV and other OTT platforms

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched some new subscription plans for prepaid users as the T20 Cricket Tournament and UEFA Euro 2024 has commenced. The plans come with OTT subscription bundled with Disney+ Hotstar and Sony LIV, targeting the avid cricket lovers of around 678 million in India. Meanwhile, the telcos has reported that there are around 305 million audiences in the country.

Vi has announced Vi Movies and TV Pro plans bundled with subscription for live sports, which is priced at Rs 199 per month for postpaid users and Rs 202 per month for prepaid users. The telcos also introduced sports packs for prepaid users. Check them here.

New Vi Movies and TV Pro Plan

With the Vi Movies and TV Pro plan, available for postpaid users at Rs 199 per month and for prepaid users at Rs 202 per month, fans can enjoy the T20 Cricket Tournament on Disney+ Hotstar, UEFA Euro 2024 on Sony LIV and Formula 1 on Fan Code. The plans also include access to over 13 OTT platforms, 400+ TV channels, and 15,000+ movies across multiple Indian languages.

You can use the Vi Movies and TV with connected TVs, including Android/Google TV, Samsung TV, Amazon Firestick TV, Android mobile, iOS mobile, and the web.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Sports Packs

Additionally, Vi has introduced special OTT bundled plans for cricket and football fans with Disney+ Hotstar and Sony LIV. For prepaid users, these include a Rs 169 plan, allowing Vi users to enjoy a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months plus 8GB of data with a 30-day validity.

For UEFA Euro 2024, India Tour of Zimbabwe, and India Tour of Sri Lanka, Vi has launched three new plans:

Rs 903 Plan: The plan offers 90-day subscription validity to Sony LIV premium mobile and offers 2GB of data per day, along with unlimited calls benefits.

Rs 369 Plan: The prepaid plan packs unlimited calls, 2GB of data per day, and additional benefit of 30-day subscription to Sony LIV premium mobile.

Rs 82 Plan: The plan comes with 28-day subscription to Sony LIV premium mobile and 4GB of data. It is valid for 14 days.