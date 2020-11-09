Hurry Up! Get Bumper Price Cut On Vivo Y11 And Vivo Y50 This Diwali

Hurry Up! Get Bumper Price Cut On Vivo Y11 And Vivo Y50 This Diwali

New Delhi: In a good news for people who are planning to buy a new Vivo phone this diwali, the company has cut the price of its two mid range smartphones Vivo Y11 and Vivo Y50 by Rs 1,000.

The company has offered a price cut on the Vivo Y11 smartphone for the first time. Now users can buy the Vivo Y11 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant at the reduced price of Rs 9,490. This price is also available on Flipkart and Amazon.

Vivo Y50 was launched in June this year and its price was reduced by Rs 1,000 first and now with the additional price cut, the price of the phone has been reduced for the second time. Now users can buy its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant for Rs 16,490. The phone can also be purchased from Flipkart and Amazon on the new price.

The price drop for the two phones was first shared by established Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom on Twitter.

Vivo Y11 Specification and Features:

Vivo Y11 has a 6.35 inch HD Plus Water Notch display, which has a resolution of 720×1544 pixels. Powered by the Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. As per color variants, its available in mineral blue and red color.

The phone features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It also sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front of the phone. Users will get camera features like palm capture, voice control, time-lapse, slow-motion, HDR and camera filters in this phone.

Vivo Y50 specifications and Features:

The Vivo Y50 smartphone has a 6.53 inch Full HD Plus (1080×2340 pixels) display on a hole-punch design and the aspect ratio of the screen is 19.5: 9.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and128 GB inbuilt storage.

In terms of camera, the Vivo Y50 has a quad camera setup which includes a 13 megapixel primary, 8 megapixel wide-angle, 2 megapixel portrait and 2 megapixel macro camera. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.