Beijing: Vivo has announced a new smartphone in its Y series called ‘Vivo Y73s’ with 5G network support, a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity processor and a triple-lens rear camera module in China.

The Vivo Y73s 5G is priced at 1,998 Yuan ($298).

Currently, there is no information on whether the Vivo Y73s 5G will head to markets outside of China, reports GSMArena.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a water-drop notch. It supports 1080 x 2400 pixels full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.1 per cent.

The device comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. The company has announced the smartphone in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

The smartphone houses a 48MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP superwide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The phone supports photography features such as night mode, macro shots, 10x digital zoom, EIS, and 4K video shooting.

The Vivo Y73s 5G has a front-facing camera of 16MP with f/2.0 aperture.

The handset houses a 4,100mAh battery that supports 18W dual-engine fast charging through USB-C.