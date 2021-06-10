Vivo Y73 launched in India with Helio G95, 64MP triple cameras And 33W rapid charging; Price, specs here

Vivo has unveiled its latest offering in its Y-series phone — Vivo Y73 smartphone in India on Thursday. The phone comes in a very attractive Diamond Flare anti-fingerprint AG glass on the back. The phone features the Helio G95 chipset, 64-megapixel triple cameras, and 33W fast charging.

Vivo Y73 price And Availability

The Vivo Y73 is available with a price of Rs 20,990 in India. The phone comes in Diamond Flare (blue gradient) and Roman Black (without diamond pattern) color options.

The device will go on sale from June 12. The handset will be available for purchase through platforms like Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and other Vivo partnered stores.

The handset is also available with a launch offer of Rs 1,000 cashback for HDFC Bank cards.

Vivo Y73 specifications

The Vivo Y73 features 6.44-inch Full HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display that has a 60Hz refresh rate, 408ppi pixel density, and HDR10 support. It runs on FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 OS.

Under the hood, it has the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset to power the handset. It comes paired with 8 GB of RAM and 3 GB of extended RAM. The phone offers up to 128 GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card slot.

The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging.

For photos and videos, the phone sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. At the front, the device has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The company claims that the device only 170 grams and it has an ultra-thin profile of 7.38mm.