Vivo Y600 Turbo launched in China, 9,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset

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Vivo has expanded its smartphone lineup as it comes with a new launch of the Vivo Y600 Turbo in China. It has multiple storage variants. The base model comes with 8GB + 256GB.

It features massive 9,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging which would help the users to fully charge the phone quickly. The device is powered with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

The display is a 6.83-inch AMOLED with 1.5K resolution. The device is expected to run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The price of this Vivo base model expected price is around Rs 32,000.

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Coming to the camera features of the smartphone, it has a dual rear camera setup of 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is of 8MP which is best suitable for video calls and social media use.

Y600 Turbo is comes in three colour options that include Dune Gold, Electric Blue and Millennium Pink.

The device will be a great choice for the users looking for a smartphone with a good battery, capable hardware and features suitable and helpful for everyday use.

Also Read: Vivo X300 FE (Fan Edition) Launched In India